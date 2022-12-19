AKEL supports the demand for staffing Emergency Accident Departments

The government is undermining public hospitals

16 December 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Once again we are witnessing demands from the medical and nursing staff of public hospitals for staffing these organisations, which constitute the backbone of the National Health Scheme (GESY). AKEL expresses its support for these demands first and foremost because adequate staffing of public hospitals and especially Emergency Accident Departments is absolutely essential for the safety of patients themselves.

Instead of supporting public hospitals, the DISY-Anastasiades government is undermining them. That is precisely why in its decade of governance the majority of the strikes held have been demanding the proper staffing and operation of public hospitals.