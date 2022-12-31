The election campaign of the independent candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis has as its driving force the daily and lively face-to-face contact and dialogue with workers, the popular strata, youth, farmers, women, the people of the arts and letters…Door to door, through meetings and gatherings we convey the message of change to our people. It is a campaign that projects proposals, positions and positions, far from any media populist soundbites and communication games. A campaign that listens and communicates with voters. A campaign that expresses the aspirations and needs of the people of labour and our homeland in general.