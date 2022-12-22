Α Cypriot team will be in Antarctica on 25 December 2022, in the coldest, highest, windiest, and driest continent on Earth, where the lowest earth temperature – 89.2 C, of all time, has been recorded, as part of the national program “Flag of the Republic of Cyprus on the highest peaks of the world” which is under the auspices of the President of Cyprus and the National Olympic Committee.

The Cypriot team will raise the flag of the Republic of Cyprus on the peak of Antarctica, the Cyprus Olympic Committee announced. The participants in the expedition will be remembered in history as being a part of the first-ever official Mount Vinson climbing expedition in Cyprus (4892 m).

According to the National Olympic Committee’s announcement, this peak is the most remote, the most expensive for an expedition to conquer, and the coldest of the Seven Continental Peaks to climb. It is also the eighth most exposed peak on Earth.

The Cypriot team recently returned from a successful expedition to Kilimanjaro (5895m), the highest peak on the African continent, where they spent 11 days raising the Cyprus flag.

Yevgeny Staroselskiy, a citizen of Cyprus and holder of the title “Snow Leopard,” who has scaled Mount Everest and a plethora of the world’s most challenging peaks, is the director of the national program “Flag of the Republic of Cyprus on the highest peaks of the world,” which is run under the direction of the President of Cyprus and the National Olympic Committee.

Staroselski has already raised the flag of Cyprus at many locations across the globe, including Mount Everest in Tibet (8848m), Mount Aconcagua in South America (6962m), Mount Denali in North America (6190m), and Mount Elbrus, Staroselski has already flown the Cyprus flag (5642m).