‘Well begun is half done.’

– Plato, Laws

The number of teachers leaving the profession in the UK is hitting an all–time high.

33% of qualified teachers leave before their fifth year. 39% by the tenth year. The staff turnover is both a significant challenge – lost corporate knowledge and institutional capability, but it is also source of valuable regeneration – rather like crop rotation, burning down the dead wood and introducing energetic and invigorating new soil agents.

In response, the Department for Education has developed an Early Career Framework (ECF), to support newly qualified teachers in their first two years in the classroom. At first sight, and after a year of experiencing it, it just feels like more paperwork, with negligible fruits and imperceptible utility.

High Expectations is one of the Teacher Standards (*) and is core to school culture. This is a belief in the academic potential of all pupils through the language we use, fostering a positive culture of respect and trust in the classroom allowing students to feel safe to make mistakes as part of learning within a challenging curriculum.

Manage Behaviour Effectively, is another standard. This is to develop a positive and predictable environment for pupils, through a supportive classroom. This is supported by establishing effective rituals, routines and expectations with students that build trusting relationships. All this is needed to motivate pupils to master their subject and take on the challenges of their long-term journey.

Warm

“Warm” provides the language used to foster mutual respect and a belief that (a) the student can achieve great things academically and personally in their time at school, and (b) that the student believes the teacher is genuine through their actions and interactions with that student.

If a student knows you will, without doubt, follow up on behaviour issues, you establish a reputation quickly.

Peacekeepers in the military say it’s easier to get people on–side if you’ve established a good relationship. Using ‘forced compliance’ and a behaviour management system requires far more effort, and meets more resistance.

Strict

Tending to the ‘broken windows’. This is where the high expectations play out. By ‘sweating the small stuff’, the tone is set for the expectations you have for students.

Not having a pen or pencil can be part of a wider pastoral picture, and an early sign of issues. Off–task behaviour can be dealt with by using low impact interventions, such as standing near a student who is off task, tapping the desk, or possibly visual signals that do not break the flow of teaching. These are all learned and developed in the classroom.

Strict is not shouting like a Sergeant Major at students, “flattening the grass”, or being oppressive. Strict relies on students understanding that schools are communities within their own community, in the place where they live. The Army takes people from all backgrounds, and gives them a clear shared sense of belonging to something. In schools, the goal is the same. By feeling a sense of belonging in their school community, students take pride in it and in themselves. Strict isn’t judgemental, strict is nurturing and guiding. It is helping form children into adults, and knowing that this will all come with mistakes.

Humour and humility

Like all relationships, humour plays a part in building trust.

Keeping behavioural expectations high, even on the small things, means that the big things rarely happen. Calmness, consistency, following policy – it supports everyone what “getting it right.”

* – The Teacher Standards are: High Expectations, Outcomes, Subject Knowledge, Planning, Adaptation, Assessment, Behaviour, Wider Professional Responsibilities.

James Neophytou