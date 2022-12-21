A new online platform has been launched to help residents, businesses and community groups have their say on the Bounds Green low traffic neighbourhood trial and ensure the voices of everyone are heard.

Following the introduction of the Haringey Streets for People scheme in mid-August, hundreds of comments have been received regarding the measures brought in to reduce the overall volume of traffic in and around the area so that the whole community can benefit from cleaner air and safer streets.

Now the council has created a Commonplace platform, https://boundsgreenltn.commonplace.is as another accessible way for people to contribute their views on the scheme, which has been implemented on an experimental basis.

Visitors to the online space can find out full details of the trial, including exemptions, and comment on issues ranging from pollution and congestion to road safety and anti-social behaviour.

An interactive map enables visitors to the site to look at the layout of the low traffic neighbourhood trial, place pins with their comments and see how the scheme is perceived. All views are anonymous.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport said:

I understand that this is a huge change to the area and that it has had a major impact on how many of you get around, both positive and negative. I want to thank everyone who has already provided their comments and observations on the low traffic neighbourhood trial.

Working with residents and businesses to ensure we get this right has always been, and will remain, a priority. We’ve launched this Commonplace exercise to create an easy-access space for you to give us your views and learn about the scheme. We’re listening and are keen to hear your thoughts. Help us shape the future of this low traffic neighbourhood.

As well as this real-time feedback, we’re constantly monitoring what’s happening on the ground, looking at what’s working and what isn’t working. Nothing is set in stone. If the Bounds Green scheme isn’t doing what it’s supposed to – reducing the overall volume of traffic on our roads, improving road safety, decreasing noise and air pollution – then we will not hesitate to make changes.

The council is sending a postcard to every property inside and on the boundary of the scheme encouraging residents and businesses to have their say.

In addition to the Commonplace engagement exercise, the council is monitoring traffic levels in the trial. This data, along with extensive air pollution monitoring and feedback from residents, businesses, community groups and the emergency services, will provide a comprehensive picture of how well the scheme is working.

The information will be analysed by an independent traffic data consultancy once the low traffic neighbourhood trial has bedded in, and a report published.

The deadline for responses to the Commonplace survey is 31 January 2023. To request a paper copy of the survey, call our dedicated low traffic neighbourhood line on 020 8489 4787.