Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou:

Let’s elect Mavroyiannis to end the source of our misery

“Any possible election of Averof Neofytou or Nikos Christodoulides will mean a continuation of the present government of scandals, corruption and social callousness”

1 December 2022, ‘Astra’ radio station

Our goal is to end the source of our misery, which is precisely why Andreas Mavroyiannis must be elected to the presidency of the Republic, the General Secretary of AKEL told ‘Astra’ radio station.

Stefanos Stefanou added that the possible election of either Averof Neofytou or Nikos Christodoulides would mean a continuation of the current government of scandals, corruption and social callousness.

S. Stefanou stressed that the change of government with Andreas Mavroyiannis will mean a new beginning for the country, people, young generation and working people.

The General Secretary of AKEL added that polls show that the candidacy of Andreas Mavroyiannis is on the rise and can win the elections. He went on to say that this will come through continuous hard work and the support from forces that really want to change things because they are fed up with DISY’s governance.

S.Stefanou noted that among other things, A. Mavroyiannis’ government programme includes a proposal to abolish the 12% penalty on those opting to retire at 63, as well as the positions he has elaborated regarding low pensioners, farmers and cattle readers.

The General Secretary of AKEL criticised Averof Neofytou and Nikos Christodoulides for hiding their views especially with regards the Cyprus issue because they want to tell people what they want to hear.

Referring to the economy, the General Secretary of AKEL said that the official statistics may be prospering, but citizens are unhappy, and blasted the attitude of the Finance Minister for hiding and preferring to engage in a monologue.

Stefanos Stefanou stressed that for 10 years the Anastasiades-DISY government has consciously served the privileged few and brought the many to their knees.

Asked to comment on the government spokesman’s reaction to AKEL’s decision to vote against the 2023 State budget, S. Stefanou called on Mario Pelekanos to go out and knock on President Anastasiades’ door and ask him what DISY itself voted for when it was in opposition, because it disagreed with Christofias’ policy and waged war on the then government.

S.Stefanou made it clear that AKEL does not want the state’s coffers to be emptied, but wants to return to citizens part of the state’s increased revenues of more than 1 billion that have been collected as a result of increased taxes.

Stefanos Stefanou pointed out that this is what all other EU states are doing, except the Anastasiades government which is also responsible for the fact that citizens are currently paying 200 million euros for pollutants.

Commenting on the content of Makarios Drousiotis’ books, the General Secretary of AKEL said that if Nicos Anastasiades knew that they were all lies he should normally have had file 100 lawsuits. He also said that Averof Neofytou and Nikos Christodoulides are keeping silent on this issue too.