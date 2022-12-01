His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, the Clergy, the Trustees and Committees of the Community of St Barnabas, invite you to a Christmas Concert on Saturday 17th December 2022, 6.00pm, to take place at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Wood Green.

The School of Byzantine Music choir of our Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, will perform carols with religious and traditional style.

All are welcome.