Six people have been arrested as part of an operation aimed at disrupting the supply of Class A drugs in north London.

Officers carried out pre-planned warrants at seven addresses in Islington, Camden and Peckham, on the morning of Tuesday 13 December.

Four men, aged between 21 and 57, and two women, aged between 29 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs. They remain in custody.

They were arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of heroin and cocaine in Camden and Islington where vulnerable drug users are exploited and made to sell the drugs on behalf of those running the operation.

A significant amount of Class A drugs and cash has been recovered along with a large amount of valuable goods believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Detective Inspector Zara Baker, from the dedicated drugs and gangs squad, said: “These arrests are the result of months of work by detectives who are committed to removing drugs from the streets of London and protecting the most vulnerable people in society from being exploited by criminals.

“We know the devastating impact drugs can have on individuals and wider communities. Drug supply is often linked to serious violent crime, as well as anti-social behaviour and theft. By targeting criminals who sell drugs, and working with the public and our partners, we can make Camden and Islington an even safer place to live, visit and work.

We can’t solve the problem alone. Do you have information about drug dealing in your community? Call us on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.