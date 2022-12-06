Responding to the same question, Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas referred to the increased pressures faced by Cyprus, also noting that Turkey needs to respond to the EU’s assistance with meaningful gestures regarding the situation in Cyprus and Turkey’s borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Commissioner Johansson pointed out that “the East Med is also a route of great concern”, responding to a request by CNA for a comment on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean corridor in general and Cyprus in particular.

Johansson said that the EU has contributed through assisting in the relocation of more than 5000 mainly unaccompanied minors, mainly from Greece.

“Of course we also need to make sure that Turkey fulfils their part of the EU – Turkey statement, where we have more to ask for” she added.

“Specifically on Cyprus, I must say that Cyprus is progressing a lot. To use one example, they are now doing pretty well when it comes to return and readmission, thanks to very close cooperation with the Commission” she said, noting that this is also “extremely important in countering new arrivals”.

Johansson also referred to her recent visit to Pakistan, and pointed out that one of the reasons for her visit was the large number of Pakistanis crossing the Green Line in Cyprus, and added that she raised the issue at the highest level.

Responding to the same question, Commission Vice President Schinas said that the Commission monitors the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean very closely, and that so far arrivals have increased and decreased repeatedly.

“When it comes to Cyprus, we are very well aware of the disproportionate pressure that Cyprus, one of our smallest member states, has to endure as a result of the specificities of the Green Line reality” he added.

These pressures, he continued, are also a result of “dubious so called visa arrangements to so called universities”, adding that the EU expects its partners to “live up to their commitments”.

“Cyprus is doing a great job on returns. I think it is now emerging as the European champion of returns, that is a good thing and they have to keep it up” he noted, adding that the EU will help Cyprus.

He underlined also that Turkey should “ensure their part of responsibility, not only in terms of the agreement, but also in making sure that our support to their border managements in the east is accompanied by tangible meaningful gestures and measures when it comes to situation in Cyprus, in the northern part, and in the Greek-Turkish and Bulgarian-Turkish border”.

According to VP Schinas, both himself as well as Commissioner Johansson and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi hae made the Turkish government aware of these expectations and the EU hopes that Turkey will comply.