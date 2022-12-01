Religious leaders and representatives from Christian communities in Downing Street

On Tuesday 29th November 2022 a reception was held by Prime Minister the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP in Downing Street to mark the start of the Advent season.

Guests included religious leaders and representatives from Christian communities across the United Kingdom.

Due to His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas’ attendance at the Holy and Sacred Patriarchal Synod in Constantinople, the Archdiocese was represented at Downing Street by Trustee Jason Charalambous.