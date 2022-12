An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was felt in Cyprus in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Cyprus Geological Survey Department.

A press release said the quake’s epicenter was in the coastal area of Cyprus, 20 km west of Paphos and with a depth of 5 km.

It was felt in the Paphos district and less in Limassol, Larnaca and Nicosia districts.