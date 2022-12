Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a pub on Hertford Road in Enfield.

A small part of an electrical intake room in the basement was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 2052 and the fire was under control by 2238. Fire crews from Paddington and Woodford fire stations and crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical.