Steven Maxwell Lestrange, 67, and of Tolmers Road, Potters Bar, appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 21 July where he pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was found guilty of the offence on Tuesday 20 December. A judge ordered him to pay fines totalling £657 and added six points to his driving licence.

CCTV footage shows Lestrange approach Windmill Lane level crossing, Hertfordshire, in his BMW on Thursday 24 March.

In a bid to pass through, he drove onto the tracks as the barriers lowered leaving him and his passenger stationary in the path of oncoming trains.

The signaller quickly lifted the barriers so Lestrange could vacate the railway.

Inspector Stephen Webster said: “There is simply no excuse for trying to rush through a level crossing, and I hope this footage serves as a stark warning to anyone contemplating doing so.

“Being slightly late to a Christmas dinner or arriving at your destination a minute or two later is always a better option to putting yourself and railway passengers in grave danger.

“If you spot anyone failing to adhere to safety protocols at a level crossing, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Just as we did in this case – we will take action and ensure careless drivers are appropriately punished.”