Limassol police helped late on Sunday evening a family of four who got lost while on a nature trail on mount Troodos find their way.

The family which included, two children, seven and eleven years of age, police said, had visited the nature trail for a hike and when it got dark lost their way.

After receiving their call for help police launched a rescue operation.

A little after 1900 hours local time the family was located in a remote area about 3km from where they had started their hike and were safely escorted back to their car.