Nominations for the Mayor’s Civic Awards and the Ben Kinsella Award are now open, giving residents a chance to commend people who make a big difference to life in Islington.

Whether they are volunteering at food banks, checking in on their elderly neighbours, supporting young people in crisis or even raising awareness of racial inequality – Islington’s unsung heroes are present in every corner of the borough. The Mayor’s Civic Awards aim to give them the acknowledgement and praise that they deserve.

The Ben Kinsella Award, named in memory of Ben Kinsella, is a special youth award that recognises the outstanding contribution of a young person aged 18 or under.

Residents are especially encouraged to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond in one of the following areas:

Helping Islington to become a cleaner, greener, healthier borough

Nurturing Islington’s children and young people

Supporting the safety, connection and inclusivity of Islington’s communities

Supporting Islington’s residents through the cost-of-living crisis

Volunteering in Islington’s communities

Nominations can be submitted using the forms on the council’s website. The closing date for nominations is Monday 23 January 2023 at 5pm.

Mayor of Islington, Cllr Marian Spall said: “These awards are a way for us all to celebrate the selfless people who care about their local community and work to improve it, helping us to make Islington a more equal borough. These people are especially important at the moment as many people in our communities are struggling with rising costs of food and energy.

“If you know someone who deserves some recognition, we would love to hear about them – please send us a nomination!”

Award winners will be announced at a special event at Islington Assembly Hall on Tuesday 14 March 2023.