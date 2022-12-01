As part of our 2022 Climate Action Review process, the Council is asking residents, businesses and local organisations to have their say on an updated Climate Action Plan which sets out the Council’s and the borough’s journey to net zero.

There will be many public events in November and December 2022 to hear feedback on the Council’s Climate Action Plan and annual Progress and Emissions Review. An interactive visual map of the Climate Action Plan has also been created and we are encouraging all people who live, work and study in the borough to visit the Have Your Say webpage to complete our survey and give feedback.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: “The Council is conscious of the part it plays in local and national carbon reductions. We are at a point where reducing carbon pollution that effects our climate can be a product of saving money on energy bills, insulating our buildings, providing more transport choices and investing in our infrastructure.

“We are clear in our ambitions, but we want to engage more with local stakeholders, community organisations and residents. We are confident that working together is the best way to achieve our shared goals of rapid carbon reductions.”

A public event will be held on 8 December at Fore Street Library where anyone can talk to the team and discuss how we can collaborate on achieving further climate action in Enfield.

Feedback from the survey and the engagement events will help Enfield Council to ensure the goals for tackling climate change are ambitious and achievable.