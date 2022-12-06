New Salamis dew against a tough team away from home they were leading 1-0 with a goal from Zenon Stylianide in the 54th minute and were down to 1o men when Taufee Skandari was sent on receiving a yellow card.Stowmarket equalised in the 76th minute through Bullard.Then New Salamis retook the lead in the 90th minute through Albert Adu Donyinah and just when New Salamis thought they had won the game up popped Stowmarket forward Olo Sotoyimbo to equalise with the last kick of the game.

Playing his 100th game for New Salamis was Luke Foster.