The new Cyprus Museum is the largest project in the state budget, amounting to €144 million, which proves in practice government support to the area of culture, the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos, said on Wednesday. He outlined the aspiration for the new museum to figure among the most important museums in the European area.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the construction contract for the new Cyprus Museum, held at the existing Cyprus Museum in Nicosia, the Minister stated that “today is a historic day for our country, a historic day for our culture, a historic day for our cultural heritage, as we sign the contract for the construction of the new Cyprus Museum in Nicosia.”

According to a relevant press release, Karousos referred extensively to projects implemented during the term of President Anastasiades and added that in terms of projects in the area of culture and Cyprus antiquities in particular, the Ministry completed the upgrading of the Paphos and Larnaca museums, the unification of the archaeological sites of Paphos, and the unification of the archaeological sites of Polis Chrysochous and Larnaca is progressing.

In addition, he mentioned that the Museum of Underwater Archaeology in Larnaca is progressing, while a significant number of ancient monuments such as ancient monasteries, churches, chapels, fountains, watermills, have been upgraded and restored in recent years.

Karousos noted that the way to achieve a comprehensive tourist experience is to create reference points such as the new Cyprus Museum in Nicosia, which will be the flagship of Cyprus’ reference points. “We aspire to make it the preeminent reference point of our country, but also one of the most important museums in the European area,” said the Minister.

At the same time, he added that the new Museum, with a total area of 30,000 sq.m. (including basements), will be built on a plot of land, on the site of the old General Hospital, with an area of 40,000 sq.m. opposite the House of Representatives. It will include permanent exhibition spaces of 5,500 sq.m. which will host around 6,500 antiquities, 1,000 sq.m periodical exhibition spaces, educational program areas, 2,000 sq.m maintenance workshops, underground parking spaces, 5,000 sq.m antiquities warehouses, restaurant, cafeteria, library, auditorium, offices, art shop and extensive landscaping of the exterior spaces.

Karousos stated that the project has been awarded to the consortium “Iacovou – Cyfield (M) Joint Venture” for a contract amount of €143,924,216 including VAT. Construction work on the project, he said, will begin in January 2023 and is expected to be completed within 42 months, and the contract provides for a two-year maintenance period and a provision for negotiation of 10-year maintenance.

It is noted that after the completion of the construction works, a period of 18 months is planned for the completion of the transportation and installation of the exhibits. Therefore, the Museum is expected to be delivered in 60 months.

Karousos stated that the detailed study of the project and the tender documents were prepared by the Architectural Office “Theoni Xanthi XZA Architects LLC” after an architectural competition, under the coordination of the Department of Public Works and the contract of the study includes a provision for supervision of the project. The project, the Minister continued, was subcontracted by the Department of Public Works, which will also undertake the coordination, supervision and management of the contract.

Finally, the Minister thanked and congratulated all the contributors to this successful process that led to the signing of the contracts for the construction of the new Cyprus Museum.