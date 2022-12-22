On Christmas Eve, the Holy Synod will elect a new Archbishop of the Church of Cyprus, it was decided on Thursday.

The election will take place after the Saturday’s Holy Mass, the members of the Holy Synod unanimously decided earlier today.

Speaking to the media after the meeting of the Holy Synod, Paphos Bishop Georgios, the caretaker of the throne said two objections that were submitted concerning Sunday’s elections were rejected after examination.

He also said the Synod ratified the results of the 18 December elections and the three candidates that form the triumvirate chosen by the people. Bishop Athanasios of Limassol secured the lead in Sunday’s electoral process for the new Archbishop, followed by Bishop Georgios of Paphos and Bishop Isaiah of Tamassos and Orini.

Asked if the church mechanisms are ready for Saturday’s election, the Paphos Bishop said the procedure is simple as there will only be voting among the members of the Holy Synod.

He also said that the Bishop who is elected will decide when the enthronement will take place. However, time will be given to allow other autocephalous churches to send representatives to attend the ceremony which will probably take place after Epiphany.

Bishop of Paphos could not comment reports about possible cooperation amongst bishops to elect a new archbishop. Saturday, he said, is only two days away, we will see, he added.

He added that “each and everyone has their own perception of what they will do on election day”.