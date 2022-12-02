Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou described the missing persons as the most tragic aspect of the Cyprus problem, which the Cypriot State never forgets, while addressing an event held at the “House of Cyprus” in Athens.

Photiou’s speech at the event was delivered by the Counsellor of the Cyprus Embassy in Athens Ioannis Adamou.

During his speech, Photiou analyzed the history of the Cyprus problem, while making special reference to the sacrifice of the Cypriots who defended the independence and territorial integrity of Cyprus in 1974.

Speaking about the missing persons of the Turkish invasion, Presidential Commissioner noted that it is the “most tragic aspect” of the Cyprus problem.

“There are still 800 Greek Cypriots and Greeks missing. For 48 years now, Turkey has refused to cooperate, in goodwill and honesty, in clarifying their fate, despite the decisions of international courts,” he said.

“It is unacceptable 48 years later to still have missing persons. However, despite the difficulties and problems, we are determined to continue our efforts to shed light on every case of our missing persons,” he concluded.