Do you recognise this woman?

Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a London-bound train are releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At just before 8pm on 30 July, a member of rail staff who was working on the service was sexually assaulted by a woman.

She then got off the train at East Croydon station.

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200076629.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.