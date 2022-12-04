Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades, who will attend two high-level meetings next week, in Albania and Spain, is to hold “important meetings” with foreign leaders, while on his schedule is also a UN reception at Ledra Palace hotel, in which Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has also been invited, Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, Andreas Iosif said in a written statement on Saturday.

President Anastasiades, who is in in Athens, will directly travel from there to Tirana, in Albania to participate in the EU-Western Balkans Summit which takes place on December 6. In the framework of the Summit, he is to hold a meeting with President of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, according to the statement.

On Friday, December 9, the President will attend the Summit of the nine Mediterranean states of the EU (EUMED-9), in Alicante, Spain, on the invitation of Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez. The leaders of Spain, Greece, France, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Croatia and Slovenia, will also attend the Summit, while the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission will also take part in some of the discussions, Iosif said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, in between the two Summits, President Anastasiades will be in Cyprus.

On Wednesday morning, at 9 am, he will preside over a Cabinet meeting, while at 11.15 am he will receive the annual report of the Auditor General. At noon, he will attend a lunch with ambassadors of EU member states, organised by the ambassador of the Czech Republic in Cyprus, on the occasion of the completion of the term of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Also on Wednesday, between 18:00 and 20:00, President Anastasiades will attend a reception held by the UN at Ledra Palace. Present at the social gathering will be Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, while Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has also been invited, Iosif said.

On Thursday, December 8, the President will receive, at the Presidential Palace, the credentials of 10 new ambassadors, the statement concludes.