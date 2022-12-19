A man who carried out two unprovoked stabbings on the same victim in Hornsey has been jailed following a Met investigation.

Beausheen Morrissey-Davis, 23 (06.02.99), of Vivian Comma Close, N4 was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 16 December to six and a half years’ imprisonment.

He had previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

On 19 February 2021, Morrissey-Davis approached a man in a shop in Tottenham Lane, N8 where he assaulted him and stabbed him in the head. The pair did not know each other and the attack was unprovoked.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening. He was later discharged.

A month later, on 16 March 2021, the defendant approached the same victim in Rokesley Avenue, N8 where he stabbed him in the shoulder. As with the previous incident, the victim’s injures were not life threatening.

Detectives carried out a number of enquiries, including a media appeal featuring a CCTV image of the suspect. He was later identified and arrested in January 2022.

As well as the CCTV evidence, analysis of his phone data confirmed that he was at both locations at the time the attacks were carried out. As a result of the evidence collected by officers, he was charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Owen Magner, who carried out the investigation, said: “Securing justice for victims is at the heart of what we do in the Met. To be targeted at random on two occasions must have been terrifying and I would like to thank the victim for the support he has given the investigation.

“Morrissey-Davis is clearly a dangerous offender. I am pleased our investigation has resulted in him being jailed for a considerable amount of time and I have no doubt the public is safer as a result.”

