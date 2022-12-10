A man has been jailed for 16 months after sexually assaulting two women and masturbating on the railway network, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

Four of the incidents occurred on the same evening on the London Underground.

Larry Giromini, 23, and of Dowsett Road, London, appeared at North London Magistrates’ Court on 26 April where he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, two counts of exposure, and one count of outraging public decency.

On 30 November Giromini was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and handed a 5-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Inner London Crown Court.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

On 31 December 2021, Girimoni targeted the first victim after boarding a train to Peterborough at London Kings Cross. He sat opposite a woman and proceeded to expose his genitals and masturbate in front of her.

Two days later, on 2 January, Girimoni sat next to a 17-year-old girl on a Piccadilly Line train near Bounds Green. He took a piece of cardboard from a nearby seat, placed it between her legs, and sexually assaulted her.

The girl moved seats and he moved next to her again, continually staring at her.

He then moved next to another woman on the carriage and put his arm around her, leaning into her while smiling at the other victim.

At 10.15pm two women witnessed Giromini masturbating as he stood close to them on an escalator at Oxford Circus. He then boarded a Victoria Line train and continued masturbating in front of several passengers on the service.

He was later arrested for all five offences.

Detective Constable Christopher Pretty, investigating officer in the case, said: “It’s clear from Giromini’s persistent and brazen actions that he was targeting women for his own sexual gratification.

“I’m pleased to see this dangerous offender behind bars, and I hope his sentence sends a clear message to perpetrators that we will take action.

“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the railway network, I urge you to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian App. In an emergency, always dial 999.”