Let’s Talk Islington is our largest-ever public engagement programme. From November 2021 to August 2022, we heard from over 6000 people who shared their feedback on living and working in Islington.

Through the exhibition, we shared the things that mattered most to our residents including:

▪️ Better support for those who have poor mental health ⚕️

▪️ More access to green spaces 🌳

▪️ Better communication between the council and residents 🤝

Let’s Talk Islington is now complete, but your feedback will contribute to our Islington Together 2030 Plan so that we can work closely with local communities to create a more equal Islington.

Visit our website more information: https://orlo.uk/COef8