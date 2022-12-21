Learning something new for free this winter with Haringey Learns, our adult educational services.
We have a range of courses to:
– Reskill to change careers ✅
– Learn something new ✅
– Build confidence as a learner ✅
So get that new year resolution sorted and sign up today 👇
https://www.webenrol.com/haringeylearns
Learning something new for free this winter with Haringey Learns, our adult educational services
Learning something new for free this winter with Haringey Learns, our adult educational services.