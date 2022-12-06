The Accor Group, a major French hotel chain, recently made an official announcement about opening its first unit in Cyprus.

Its Mercure brand will debut in April 2023 at the former Michael’s hotel in the Oroklini beach area. The five-star Radisson Beach Resort hotel, which debuted in October, is just a short distance away.

This is yet another branded hotel that has been added to Larnaca’s hotel inventory. Larnaca appears to be quietly but steadily developing into a desirable investment location, particularly in the tourism and hospitality industries.

NCH Capital and the Quality group of companies are leading these multi-million dollar investments in the area, which are taking place in Oroklini and Pyla, as well as the center of Larnaca.

The Quality group of companies, which includes an InterContinental Hotels Group brand, is expected to add four units to Larnaca’s hotel map. According to an update from the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company, the group is planning to begin construction of a luxury hotel of a large foreign chain in the Oroklini area around mid-2023.

The new unit, which will have around 200 rooms, will be built on a 15,000 square meter plot of land.