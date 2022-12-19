A fantastic turnout for the Labour Party Fundraiser Christmas Evening in Wood Green on Thursday 16th December 2022 at the Cypriot Centre in Earlham Grove in Wood Green.

Present at the evening was Catherine West MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, Dawn Butler MP for Brent Central, Emily Thornberry MP Islington South, Bambos Charalambous MP Enfield Southgate, Deputy Mayor of London Joanne McCartney and Leader of Haringey Council Peray Ahmet and Haringey Councillor Emina Ibrahim who introduced the event.