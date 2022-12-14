On Friday, 9 December, Julian Agalliu (19.06.75) of Musgrave Close, Barnet was found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Daniel McNeil-Duncan (23.06.85) of Brewster Court, Brentwood pleaded guilty to the same offence on the first day of the trial.

Both will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

A former UK Metropolitan police officer who had desires to become a beauty queen has been sacked after it emerged that her Albanian husband was a major drug lord.

Despite earning a modest police constable’s salary, Rasvinder Agalliu enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle that included living in a €5,821 a month rental property, driving a €81,494 Audi and a closet full of designer clothes.

She claimed that her husband, Julian Agalliu, earned between €1,164 and €4,656 a week in cash as a private chef for footballers at their homes.

However, he has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply drugs including cocaine and cannabis after the UK’s National Crime Agency infiltrated the criminal app Encrochat and uncovered messages from his handle, ‘Nicemoon’.

In the messages, he discussed gun deals and 100kg parcels of cocaine which had been disguised to look like the watchmaker brand Hublot, the UK Times reports.

When police raided the couple’s home in north London in June 2020, they found cocaine, digital scales and more than £15,000 (€17,463) in cash.