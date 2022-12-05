Islington Council has reopened the Jean Stokes Community Centre, near Caledonian Road, after a two-year refurbishment project to create a brighter, more accessible and flexible space for all.

The work to improve the community centre was part of the £1.6million plan to transform the Cally area, which was produced by residents as part of the council’s We Are Cally engagement programme.

Since its opening, four charities have moved into new offices in the building to give residents better access to services: Help on Your Doorstep, Age UK, The Stuart Low Trust and Autism Hub Islington.

On Saturday, 3 December, the centre opened its doors for the local community. Residents were able to look around the building, meet with representatives from the charities and try out some taster activities, such as face painting, as well have their bicycle checked by Dr Bike and speak to council officers about other services.

Caledonian ward councillor and Executive Member for Homes and Communities, Cllr Una O’Halloran said: “We’re committed to building a more equal Islington, where everyone can thrive. Community centres are such important spaces, where neighbourhoods can come together to enjoy activities and access essential services. We have worked with residents and partner organisations to make the centre a welcoming place for all, and I am thrilled to see everyone here already enjoying it.”

Fellow Caledonian ward councillors, Cllr Paul Convery and Cllr Sara Hyde, said: “We are delighted that our community now has a new community hub, which everyone can use to come together, enjoy themselves or even get some support if they need it. The Cally is a great neighbourhood. It’s a proud community that’s been pulling together through some tough times. We will continue working with our community so the Cally remains a great place to live.”

The We Are Cally plan was informed by six months of engagement with people living and working in the area. Beyond the refurbishment of the community centre, funding is also being used to make improvements to Bingfield Park, create a youth employment hub at West Library, support Caledonian Road traders and help community groups put their own ideas into action.

The council has invested more than £1.25 million into the We Are Cally project and secured an additional £350,000 grant from the Greater London Authority.