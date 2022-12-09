Seated exercise class for the local wood green community a poptastic success!

A visit by one of the JCDHE Board, made such an impression that they recommended JCDHE should fund this programme.

Jane, the Board member said, “It was abundantly clear to me how much the class meant to its members and the obvious demonstrable benefit it delivered to this community. As a Board we reported this new project to our patron, Catherine Johnson. Catherine asked to come and see for herself.”

“On a cold December afternoon, I received a very warm welcome at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green.

Jane (JCDHE) and I joined Anita’s seated exercise class and by the end most of us were on our feet, disco dancing like teenagers. Music and movement creates fitness, fun and friendship – vital for our physical and mental health.

JCDHE is proud to sponsor this awesome community enterprise and thank you Anita for your inspiring enthusiasm”

– Catherine Johnson, Patron JCDHE and writer of Mamma Mia!

Catherine Johnson is a British playwright, producing works for stage and television. She is best known for her book for the ABBA-inspired musical Mamma Mia! and screenplay for the musical’s film adaptation

Catherine is also the Patron for Jackie Chan’s Dragon’s Heart Europe (JCDHE), who is kindly funding the over 55’s seated class at the Cypriot Community Centre N22.

Haringey residents can call Anita on 07973 571 921 for more details on this class as well as other free activity for people of all ages and abilities.

>>Catherine visited on Monday 5th December 2022.