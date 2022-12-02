It’s the #barnetchristmasfayre 🎅🏼🎄 Sunday 4th Decemeber 12noon -5pm!

There’s loads to do – Santas Grotto, Stalls, 🎨Crafting, Childrens fun fair, Glitter Bars ✨ Meet and Greet with THE Elsa and Anna ❄️ LIVE performances from our incredible students from Fixation Academy 💃🏼 Punch and Judy and the Grinch’s Christmas Adventure childrens show in the The Bull Theatre

The event raises money 💰for homeless action in Barnet HAB Supporters , Barnet Food hub Young Barnet Foundation& Space to Grow children and young peoples fund. 🤩

So join us this Sunday for a fun-filled Family day that you won’t want to miss! 🌟

#funbarnet #christmasfayre #familyfriendly