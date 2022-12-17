Islington Council will build 37 new council homes in Vorley Road in a pioneering net-zero project to help tackle the housing crisis and climate emergency.

The high-quality homes will be built to Passivhaus standard, with high levels of comfort and very high energy efficiency, lower energy bills and less impact on the environment.

All 37 council homes will have access to private balconies, and housing will be made available to local residents in housing need under Islington’s local lettings policy.

A new Archway library, medical centre, and improvements will also be built in the project, which was given the green light on 6 December by Islington’s Planning Committee. The scheme also includes 35 homes for private sale, built to Passivhaus standard, to help fund the new council homes.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Housing and Development, said: “As we build a more equal Islington, we want everyone to have a place to call home that is secure, decent and genuinely affordable.

“These 37 new council homes in Vorley Road will provide fantastic housing for families in desperate need, in the face of London’s housing crisis.

“This pioneering net-zero scheme will also help meet the demands of the climate emergency, as it minimises heat loss and energy bills at a time of soaring cost of living.”

Building work is due to start on the new council homes in 2023.