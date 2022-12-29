The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) received a donation of €25,000 from the Government of Ireland on 27 December 2022.

A CMP press release said this contribution brings Ireland’s financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €425,000 since 2006.

These funds will support the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus in 2023 with its goal to end the uncertainty which has affected the families for so many years.

So far, 1,028 missing persons from both Cypriot communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials.

The CMP relies on donor support to implement its bi-communal project that alleviates the suffering of the concerned families. Established upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, the CMP’s scope is the exhumation, identification and return to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.