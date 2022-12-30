Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a series of burglaries in Hatfield.

Between midday and 8pm on Thursday 22 December, three properties were broken into, in Orchard Mead (crime reference 41/103426/22), Crawford Road (crime reference 41/103501/22) and Meadow Dell (crime reference 41/103457/22).

PC Lewis Stanley, who is investigating, said: “At this time we are treating the incidents as linked and our enquiries are continuing.

“Two suspicious males were seen in the Orchard Mead area at around 6.15pm and we would like to identify them as part of the investigation. They are described as wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, one being around 5ft 10in tall and one around 5ft 11in.

“If you think you may have seen them, or captured any CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage on the evening, please get in touch. If you have any other information at all, we’d be keen to hear from you. Even something seemingly insignificant could prove key to progressing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PC Stanley via email.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference given above.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

Advice and information on how to keep your home and property more secure can be found on the crime prevention section of our website.