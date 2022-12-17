Independent presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyannis spoke recently at a meeting with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot youth at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia in the UN-administered buffer zone. He outlined his vision for Cyprus, stressing the need to adhere and uphold the basis of the solution of the Cyprus prpoblem. Namely, bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality according to the Resolutions of the UN. A. Mavroyiannis pointed out the importance of rapprochement between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots and the role of young people in particular. Outlining his policy positions for Cyprus and the future, A.Mavroyiannis replied to numerous questions. A productive and frank dialogue took place, part of the ongoing campaign to listen and engage in a dialogue with social movements and organisations, as well as ordinary citizens.