Detectives investigating a violent assault in Haringey have released an image of two men they want to identify and speak to as part of their investigation.

The incident happened shortly after 23:00hrs on 19 December 2021 as the victim – a man aged in his 40s – left a darts event at Alexandra Palace, N22 in the company of his wife and friends.

As the group walked towards a taxi rank, two men attacked the victim from behind, punching him several times and knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries; he had also suffered a broken leg in the incident.

DC Jess Glavin of the North Area Command Unit said: “This was a violent attack that has left both the victim and those who were with him understandably shocked.

“We have tried several avenues to identify these two men including speaking to witnesses and analysing CCTV but are now asking the public to help. Do you recognise them or know where they are? If so, please get in contact with police so we can progress this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6650/19Dec2021. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.