Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Commandsaid: “We know that a large number of youngsters and adults were in the area surrounding where Deshaun was attacked and three months on, we continue to appeal for those people to tell us what they saw.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the incident itself or of the events leading up to, or immediately following it, as well as anyone who saw someone armed with a knife.

“I understand that some people may be reluctant, for whatever reason, to come forward and speak with police, but there is no benefit whatsoever in protecting a murderer.

“I urge anyone who has information about this incident to please do the right thing and get in touch either in person or anonymously. Please do share what you know.”

On arriving at Highbury Fields, officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics found Deshaun suffering with knife injuries. He was treated by medics at the scene, but despite their efforts, he sadly died in hospital a short time later.

His family was informed and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for Deshaun’s family said “Deshaun was a son, brother, nephew and cousin and the whole family are devastated by his death.

“Deshaun was 15 and didn’t get to live his life. As we approach Christmas, the family face not spending it with Deshaun which does not feel real to any of us. We are all devastated by what has happened and are still trying to come to terms with this.

“We, as a family, understand that people are scared to come forward and speak to the police. We urge people to do the right thing. This is not an insignificant crime, it’s a murder and someone knows what happened that day. Justice won’t bring Deshaun back but at least we, as a family, can know what happened.

“No parent should have to experience the feeling of police knocking on their front door to tell them their child has been fatally wounded. Words cannot describe the hurt that we have had to endure over the past four months and don’t want another family to have to face such trauma.

“We would urge parents to speak to their kids about carrying knives, carrying weapons, violence on the street, explain the consequences and give them the support they need.

“To anyone who picks up a knife before leaving the house, remember it may be as simple as picking up your phone however the consequences can be devastatingly different.

“Social media glamorises violence and carrying knives. It is not glamorous, it’s dangerous and on the streets of London knives really are deadly weapons.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to come forward if you have any information that can help the police.”

Information or footage can be provided to police at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Alternatively, you can contact police direct on 020 8345 3865, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7948/04AUG.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation:

Three 14-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys were previously arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old woman [B] was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All are currently on bail.