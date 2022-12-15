On Sunday 11th December 2022, a day before the Feast day of St Spyridon, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over Matins and concelebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St Spyridon in Great Yarmouth. Among those concelebrating was the Priest-in-charge Revd Protopresbyter of the Oecumenical Throne Photios Mpithas, the Vicar General Protopresbyter Konstantinos Garibaldinos and the Archdeacon Dr George Tsourous. The truly joyous day concluded with a hospitable reception by the Community of St Spyridon.





Photos Alexios Gennaris