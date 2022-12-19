Haringey residents are set to benefit from more affordable homes in the borough, after Woodridings Court in Wood Green was given planning permission to develop 33 new high quality council homes – this includes three wheelchair-accessible and four large family sized properties.

The scheme – which is another step forward to achieving the council’s ambitious house building programme – will transform a derelict, underground carpark that has been a magnet for serious anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal activity for over 25 years.

Each of the new homes will be energy efficient – air source heat pumps, solar panels, and green roofs will be incorporated into the design and delivery. This will provide new tenants with significantly lower energy bills as well as meet and exceed onsite sustainability targets.

Like other local authorities, Haringey faces huge demand for affordable housing: over 11,000 households are on our housing waiting list and over 2,500 in temporary accommodation, with many families in overcrowded conditions.

The council’s placemaking approach means the scheme will also benefit Woodridings’ existing residents. Working in partnership with residents has helped shape the scheme and enabled the council to develop and introduce a number of improvements. This includes assisting residents with mobility issues by providing a lift, improve the interiors and exteriors of existing homes, secure entrances to tackle anti-social behaviour, secure cycle storage, better refuse and recycling facilities, enhanced landscaping, planting, and a children’s play space. Leaseholders will not be charged for installing the lifts.

A revolutionary construction method will be used to build the new, high-quality homes off-site and then install them on the ground. This will reduce construction time by 10-12 months as well as offer several benefits to both new and existing residents. New tenants will be able to move in sooner, existing residents will face less disruption, and production will be close to carbon zero. Haringey Council is one of the first councils to adopt this revolutionary construction method.