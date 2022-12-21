Haringey Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet & Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care & Wellbeing, Cllr Lucia das Neves, have issued a joint statement over the decision to remove Asylum hotel guests from the National Hotel in Muswell Hill.

We learnt yesterday afternoon, that at least 7 guests staying at the National Hotel in Muswell Hill have been issued with a letter informing them that they will be removed to the now infamous Napier Barracks. We understand the Home Office plans to remove these residents today.

We have been supporting residents at the National Hotel for almost three years, first during Covid and now as ‘initial accommodation’ for people seeking asylum.

Everyone who lives there is fleeing conflict or persecution of some kind, from countries all over the world. Most are young men, nearly all are alone here and missing their families thousands of miles around the world as the festive period commences.

It’s far from ideal for anyone to live in a hotel. However, through a partnership between statutory, voluntary and community organisations we have developed a resettlement support offer that means our guests can regain contact with their families, make new connections, access much needed healthcare and be made welcome at events and initiatives happening across our proudly diverse borough. Our guests feel safe here and are slowly rebuilding their lives after trauma and conflict.

We are extremely concerned to learn, that in the week before Christmas, they will be removed to the Napier Barracks, with no notice and no choice.

The former army barracks in Kent were being used to detain people seeking asylum and the conditions there were reportedly responsible for an outbreak of Covid-19 affecting more than 200 people, numerous fires and several suicide attempts.

We know so many in the Haringey community warmly welcome those in need of this vital safety and shelter.

Neither the Council nor our co-signatories have any involvement in the decisions the Home Office makes about asylum accommodation. Nonetheless we hope the Home Office will reconsider their decision and allow our guests to stay where they are supported, safe and welcome.

