Last night (Monday 5 December 2022) the council’s planning committee resolved to grant permission for 294 new council homes on the estate and gave consent to relocate and restore the Grade II listed mural on Tangmere.

It follows a resident ballot in March where 85% backed the council to deliver the most comprehensive and far-reaching improvement programme in the estate’s 50-year history.

Alongside the new council homes, residents will benefit from a new modern health and wellbeing centre, a grocery shop, affordable workspaces, jobs and training opportunities and enhanced green and open spaces.

The plans to improve Broadwater Farm have been developed in partnership with residents, community groups and key stakeholders.

More than 600 jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities will be created. Residents will be supported by the council’s employment and skills team, Haringey Works, to ensure they have the skills for the new jobs.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council said:

“I’m delighted that our plans to improve the lives of Broadwater Farm residents by delivering high quality, safe and genuinely affordable homes have been given the go-ahead. I’m immensely proud of the schemes we are undertaking to deliver a new generation of council homes and this redevelopment is a worthy addition and an exciting time for the estate. “As well new council homes at council rent, this scheme will transform the estate by creating open spaces where people want to meet, chat and play alongside a new shop, community hub, medical centre, workspaces and street layouts. “Much of that has been down to the community because this was a resident-led, placemaking proposal. We will continue working together to shape the future of the neighbourhood, ensuring residents are the ones that benefit most from the opportunities the redevelopment will bring.”

In response to their priorities, the council will be building new council homes for the estate’s residents and 35% of these will be much needed larger 3 – 4-bedroom family homes.

The council’s Neighbourhood Moves Scheme will ensure that eligible Broadwater Farm estate tenants will be prioritised for the new council homes that are built on the estate.

The demolition of Tangmere is already underway and the first new homes will start to be built on the old Moselle School site in 2023.

To bring forward the delivery of new homes, Haringey Council has appointed Willmott Dixon as its preferred contractor. Residents were involved in the competitive tender process and will continue to be part of the new homes project team.

Chris Tredget, Managing Director at Willmott Dixon said:

“We are looking forward to beginning work at Broadwater Farm to deliver high quality homes for current and future generations of local residents. At Willmott Dixon, we always strive to make a positive impact in our local communities, and we look forward to collaborating with Haringey on both new and existing initiatives.”

Tangmere and Northolt Blocks (including Stapleford North Wing), the Energy Centre, Medical Centre and Enterprise Centre buildings now have planning consent to be demolished and rebuilt. All other blocks will be refurbished through the wider Broadwater Farm Improvement Programme.

