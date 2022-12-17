Short, flexible courses that will equip residents with the skills to apply for paid jobs in the construction industry are being launched by Enfield Council. Enfield has been awarded £93,000 to deliver a Construction Skills Bootcamp which will train 30 residents aged 19 years or over for 10 weeks and then offer a guaranteed interview with an employer.

The funding comes from the £18 million Skills Bootcamps for Londoners programme to help people into good jobs in the capital’s key sectors. The programme is part of the Department for Education’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee: helping everyone gain skills for life, and it is overseen by the Mayor of London. These bootcamps support key priority sectors including digital, green, construction, creative, hospitality, health and social care.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “It is important that we use all the means available to help people gain the skills and confidence to apply for jobs in key sectors and to ensure that businesses can benefit from the talent across the breadth of Enfield’s diverse communities. In turn, our local economy will be supported by filling vacancies, addressing skills shortages which will boost productivity and creativity.”

Applications can be made online and places are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Enfield is home to many transformative building and regeneration projects and the Council will be liaising with partners in the construction industry to provide the training and job opportunities. These partners include developer Vistry Partnerships who are building the first homes at the £6 billion Meridian Water project, Transport for London, Berkeley Homes, Acciona and the North London Heat and Power Project.

Training will be focused on the skills required by Enfield-based developers. There will also be an emphasis on inclusivity, including getting women into construction.

For other local jobs and training opportunities, visit Enfield Council’s Jobs and Skills page or sign up to the Jobs and Training Newsletter Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer. They are open to all adults aged 19 or over who are full-time or part-time employed, self-employed or unemployed, as well as adults returning to work after a break

Skills Bootcamps are part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, helping everyone gain skills for life. The Greater London Authority made a successful bid to oversee £18m of delivery in London.

In Enfield, 30 residents will be upskilled into the construction sector between November 2022 and March 2023. Training will last 10 weeks with a guaranteed interview at the end.

Key Links: Support with jobs and skills: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/your-council/cost-of-living-support/support-with-jobs-and-skills Sign up to the bootcamp: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/your-council/community-hubs-and-food-pantry#employment-and-skills Digital newsletters: https://enfield-council.msgfocus.com/k/Enfield-Council/sign_up

