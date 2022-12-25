Firefighters have issued a smoking safety warning after a fire at a house converted into flats on Hilltop Road in West Hampstead.

Part of a three-roomed flat on the lower ground floor of the building was damaged by fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus led a woman to safety from an upper ground floor flat. Another woman left a neighbouring property who was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 2106 and the fire was under control by 2157. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Paddington, Willesden, North Kensington and Kentish Town fire stations attended the scene.

Safety advice for smokers:It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on arm chairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket.