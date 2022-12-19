On Saturday the 17th December, Goffs Greek School, in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire finished the year 2022 off with its annual Christmas Celebrations and show. This year they were able to entertain the parents, grandparents, family and friends. With a near full house audience of approximately 200 people the children from Nursery (aged 4) to GCSE 1 took to the stage. The children from all years did an excellent job in entertaining everyone in situ. k. Antigoni Lymboura congratulated the children and her staff on putting on a splendid show for the parents and thanked the committee for their hard work throughout the current year. Father Jospeh of The Twelve Apostles Church, Hatfield also congratulated the children, the staff and the parents for bringing their children to Goffs Greek School and how proud he is of seeing the school grow every year he attends. The event was rounded off by a visit of Father Christmas and his elf! Goffs Greek School would like to Wish Everyone a Happy Christmas & A Happy New Year.

