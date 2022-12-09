The Clissold arms is an award winning Gastro pub with an outstanding Greek menu, with its vast cocktail, spirits and wine list.

Come and join them this Friday for an evening of Greek, latin, jazz and English music with pavlos Doukanaris and the beautiful voice of special guest Betty Makri.

Kick back and enjoy the entertainment or join in the fun and dance the night away.

It’s a night not to be missed.

The Clissold arms offers everything for the perfect night out. With its amazing musical History and Beautiful location it’s the place to be