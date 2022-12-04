French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is in Cyprus, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides confirmed on Sunday, adding that air defence exercises are taking place in which the Republic of Cyprus also participates.

Petrides was responding to a journalist’s question about a report published in “Simerini” newspaper regarding the matter, on the sidelines of his visit to a military camp in Delikipos, in the Larnaca district, for the celebration of the Artillery branch of the National Guard, on the day of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of artillery.

The Minister said that, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is in the area, within the context of exercises and multilateral cooperation, and that, air defence exercises take place in which the Republic of Cyprus also participates.

The French aircraft carrier, he added, will be in the area for a set period of time, noting that the partnerships Cyprus has developed are varied and involve different countries and allies.

The Minister of Defence said, that, “in this direction we always act within the framework of peace and stability in the wider region of the eastern Mediterranean.”

“We have a very good cooperation both with the Greek Armed Forces and with other countries inside and outside the EU and in this direction the National Guard implements the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements we have signed,” he added.

In his speech, the Minister also said that the National Guard is being modernised and strengthened so that it can continue to carry out its task as the main defender of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, “while at the same time helping to strengthen the sense of security of Cypriot Hellenism” and strengthening the country’s role as a pillar of stability in the wider region.

He also said that the Government’s “unchanging goal remains the solution of the Cyprus problem, through a sincere and honest dialogue, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the principles and values ​​of the EU. A solution that will secure the human rights and freedoms of all citizens.”

Petrides added that the duty towards those who died or went missing in all the national struggles of the country is to work towards “a free and reunited homeland”, without occupation, and ensuring peace and prosperity for all the Cypriot people.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.