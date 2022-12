Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Chingford Mount Road.

Most of a four-roomed flat above a shop was damaged by fire. Half of an adjacent flat was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1617 and the fire was under control by 1845. Fire crews from Chingford, Edmonton, Tottenham, Leyton and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as undetermined.