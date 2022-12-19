Christmas decorations inside the building caught fire and were extinguished before firefighters arrived. Around 300 people were evacuated by on-site staff and crews carried out a systematic search of the property to ensure no one was inside on arrival. A man and a woman were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The London Fire Brigade is warning people to keep naked flames away from Christmas trees and decorations.

London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“There are many fire hazards over Christmas and we want Londoners to be safe and take steps to prevent fires from occurring and spoiling the festive season. Please keep candles or in this case indoor fireworks away from Christmas trees and decorations. Even a well-watered tree can easily burn so make sure your lights are tested, and naked flames kept well away.”

“Other fire hazards over Christmas include fairy lights, overloaded plug sockets, cooking left unattended – or carried out after a festive tipple. Fire is devastating at any time of year but this is heightened more at Christmas time. Please heed our warnings, check your smoke alarms and have a merry Christmas.”

The Brigade was called to the restaurant on Dover Street at 2140 and the incident was over for firefighters by 2218. Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington and Chelsea fire stations attended the scene.

Now is a good time to use our free Home Fire Safety Checker (HFSC). The online tool helps people identify fire hazards in their home