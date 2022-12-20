FILM OF THE WEEK

AVATAR THE WAY OF WATER in 3D



The most eagerly awaited film of the decade is finally here! The original AVATAR, made in 2009, became the highest grossing film ever made and now James Cameron is determined to break again his own record with TITANIC.

The action takes place ten years after the events of the first film and the story follows Jake Sully (Sam is Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children. Their existence in the magical forest is in great danger once again but this time they must find a new place to live and their only hope of survival is by the sea…

It is a massive project as can be expected from the king of the blockbuster – the filmmaker of THE TERMINATOR, TERMINATOR 2: THE JUDGMENT DAY and TRUE LIES. AVATAR boasted the most amazing, ground-breaking and gorgeous 3D special effects of its time. He now goes even further with the most striking, jaw dropping 3D underwater sequences ever seen. It is a long film and takes some time to get into the mood of the piece as well as be reminded about the characters from the original. But once the action moves by the water there is no stopping to its continuous climactic sequences. Cameron borrows, or pays tribute if you like, with scenes and references from his own films – the main premise has elements of THE ABYSS, ALIENS and TITANIC.

Big screen entertainment at its finest to be experienced on the largest screen possible!

EMANCIPATION



This is Will Smith’s first project since his Oscar night controversy produced and directed by Antoine Fuqua. It is inspired by true events and follows the story of Peter, a fearless man who escapes from slavery into the Louisiana swamps in 1863 during the Civil War. He is determined to survive against the odds and be reunited with his family but first he must outsmart a search party of plantation owners led by Jim Fassel (Ben Foster)…

The film is photographed in black and white with occasional splashes of colour which highlight Peter’s tortuous journey. It is a cross between 12 YEARS A SLAVE and THE REVENANT with a touch of THE DEFIANT ONES. Smith delivers a heroic performance but curiously fails to move.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO



Carlo Collodi’s beloved novel has been adapted for the stage and screen on numerous occasions – most memorably in the 1940 Disney animated feature. Now, Guillermo Del Toro, the imaginative director of PAN’S LABYRINTH and THE SHAPE OF WATER along with celebrated stop-motion expert Mark Gustafson, tell the story of the wooden boy created by Geppetto following the untimely death of his own son Carlo during the Great War.

It is superbly made with stunning set pieces about the joy of being alive despite the rise of fascism in the face of Mussolini. The voice work is great especially from Ewan McGregor as the Cricket, the narrator. This amazing film is perfectly complemented by striking designs and Alexandre Desplat’s superb tunes. An instant classic!

CLARA SOLA

A remarkable directorial debut from Nathalie Alvarez Mesen, who tells the story of Clara (Wendy Chinchilla), an awkward 40-year-old living with her elderly mother and teenage niece in a remote region of Costa Rica. She is plagued with a serious spinal condition and learning difficulties which makes her even more withdrawn until she begins to have sexual desires for her niece’s attractive boyfriend…

A sensual film unlike any other assuredly written and directed by Mesen and strikingly performed by Chinchilla.

CHARLOTTE



Tahir Rana and Eric Warin’s touching animated feature tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon (voiced by Keira Knightley), a young Jewish painter living with her family in Germany during the thirties when the Nazis begin to show their ugly faces. She has no alternative but to move to the South of France when a kind American woman offers her hospitality. But once the Nazis invade France the fear of being taken is far from gone…

It is beautifully designed highlighting the colourful world of Charlotte’s paintings. A strong British cast has been assembled and they deliver understated performances which highlights the impact and danger of this tragic story. An intelligent animated feature mostly suitable for adults, like the recent WHERE IS ANNE FRANK and LOVING VINCENT.

ARGENTINA, 1985



A remarkable film from writer/director Santiago Mitre, who recreates the true story of Julio Strassera (Ricardo Darin), the iconic figure in Argentinian history who, along with his young legal team, stands up in court and persecutes a handful of men responsible for his country’s vile military dictatorship. It is a Herculean task, but Julio manages to remain strong and undefeated despite the endless death threats to him and his family…

Veteran actor Darin is at his best as the heroic man determined to bring justice to the people. A riveting nail-biting drama and one of the best foreign films of the year. Essential viewing! (Amazon Prime)

AISHA



The ubiquitous Letitia Wright, fresh from her recent triumph in WAKANDA FOREVER and last week’s THE SILENT TWINS, delivers a deeply moving performance as the eponymous heroine. Aisha is a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland. She is totally isolated until she befriends Conor (Josh O’Connor), a former prisoner who now works at her residential home…

It is intelligently and sensitively written and directed by Frank Berry who coaches magnetic, graceful performances from his two protagonists. A must see! (Sky TV)

